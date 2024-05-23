Drunken man brandished a machete while 2-year-old was inside his car, police said

On May 19, 2024, Douglas Ernesto Benavides, 43, was arrested in Woodbridge for brandishing a machete-style knife during a road rage incident while intoxicated, with a 2-year-old in the vehicle, police said. Benavides faces multiple charges, including felony child neglect, brandishing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, and driving on a revoked license, and is being held without bond until his court date on July 18, 2024.

Felony Child Neglect | Brandishing of a Weapon – On May 19 at 6:57PM, officers responded to the area of Old Delaney Rd. near Quate Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) to

investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 19-year-old man, was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused. While both vehicles were stopped on Old Daleny Rd., the victim approached the other vehicle, where the accused brandished a machete-style knife before driving out of the area. Officers located the accused at a nearby residence where he was determined to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed a 2-year-old girl was in the vehicle with the accused at the time of the encounter. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Douglas Ernesto BENAVIDES, was arrested.

Arrested on May 19:

Douglas Ernesto BENAVIDES, 43, of 13804 Meadowbrook Rd. in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect, brandishing of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI,

and driving on revoked license

Court Date: July 18, 2024 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond