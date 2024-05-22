Poll: Would You Consider Hitching Your Car to the Auto Train Now That Amtrak Lowered Fares?

Amtrak has recently announced reduced fares for their Auto Train service from Lorton, making it more affordable to bring your car and travel by train. This service offers a convenient alternative to the often congested Interstate 95, providing a stress-free travel experience from Virginia to Florida.
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!