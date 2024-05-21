Stafford Schools Recognizes Business Partners at Appreciation Breakfast

Published May 21, 2024 at 6:30AM | Updated May 22, 2024 at 9:04AM

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford County Public Schools proudly recognized seven outstanding community partners during its annual Partner Appreciation Breakfast, held on Wednesday, May 15 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. These esteemed partners have demonstrated exceptional dedication and support to students, staff, and school community throughout the academic year.

The Partner Appreciation Breakfast serves as a platform for the school district to express gratitude and celebrate the collaborative efforts of the community that enhance educational opportunities and enrich the lives of students. This year’s event was marked by a spirit of camaraderie and appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by our partners.

Dr. Thomas Taylor, Superintendent, expressed deep appreciation for the commitment and support shown by all of Stafford Schools Partners in Education. “Our partners play a vital role in shaping the educational landscape for our students. Their unwavering dedication and generosity empower us to provide enriching experiences and opportunities that positively impact our school community.”

During the breakfast, each partner was honored with a plaque of recognition and a heartfelt expression of thanks from school district officials. The honorees for the Partner of the Year awards are as follows:

[1] Business Partner of the Year: Sheehy Toyota of Stafford

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford was recognized for their dedication to making a meaningful impact that travels far beyond the confines of their showroom floor. Through significant financial contributions, Sheehy Toyota has provided essential resources in support of many initiatives across the school district such as Collect for Kids, Operation Warm, and Staff Appreciation. Sheehy Toyota recognizes that investing in our community’s future means investing in our youth, which has led to an exceptional internship program, offering invaluable hands-on experience and mentorship to the next generation. By opening their doors and sharing their expertise, Sheehy Toyota is empowering young minds to reach their full potential and shape a brighter tomorrow.

[2] Community Partner of the Year: Stafford County Lions Club

As a long-standing Partner in Education, the Lions Club has demonstrated their steadfast commitment to the health and wellbeing of our elementary students by providing annual vision screenings. This year, the Lions Club elevated their impact with the gracious donation of several assistive technology devices, specifically tailored to aid students with vision impairments. In living up to their motto, “We Serve,” the Stafford County Lions Club has pledged to an enduring, needs-based approach to partnership moving forward. They stand ready to support our low vision teachers and students across the county, exhibiting their ongoing commitment to enriching lives through service.

[3] Student Impact Partner of the Year: SimVentions

As a local business partner providing engineering services and technology development, SimVentions was recognized for their guidance in fostering the growth and development of our students, providing them with real-world insights and skills essential for their future careers. From the “Cyber Day” cyber-attack simulation and Cyber 4+ mentorship to curriculum support, SimVentions has been steadfast in their support of cyber initiatives across the county. After working to overcome some significant security policy and protocol constraints to build and pilot a high school internship program, SimVentions will host two rising juniors from the Cyber 4+ program as interns for a paid, 10-week cybersecurity internship this summer.

[4] Family Impact Partner of the Year: Penny Rowley, Marine Corps Community Services

Nearly 10-percent of all Stafford students are identified as military-connected. These students face unique challenges due to frequent relocations and the demands of military life. Ms. Rowley provided one-on-one support and guidance to all military family school-based liaisons, leading to the Virginia Department of Education awarding all 33 Stafford County Public Schools with Purple Star recognition this school year. This exemplary designation signifies each school district’s dedication to supporting military-connected students and their families.

[5] Instructional Empowerment Partner of the Year: Blue-Gray Therapy Dogs

Joining Stafford Schools as a partner in February 2023, Blue-Gray Therapy Dogs has demonstrated exceptional dedication and impact in fostering literacy growth through the Paws for Reading Program. From its inception in just one middle school last year, the program has flourished under their support and now spans across six elementary schools, two middle schools, and Heather Empfield Day School, with two additional schools preparing to launch Paws for Reading this Fall.

Research substantiates the profound benefits of reading to therapy dogs, with studies indicating up to a 12-percent improvement in reading and comprehension skills among participating students. By connecting their network of therapy dog teams within our schools, Blue-Gray Therapy Dogs has become an invaluable asset, truly empowering our learning community to realize its utmost potential.

[6] Advisory Leadership Partner of the Year: Mrs. Michelle Ortiz

Mrs. Ortiz was recognized for her service on the School Board Special Education Advisory Committee. She has shown a true commitment to leadership stepping into the role of chairperson this year; guiding the committee with wisdom, vision, and a relentless commitment to the success of all students. Mrs. Ortiz embodies the true essence of advocacy, working to ensure that students with disabilities have equal educational opportunities, thus ensuring more positive outcomes. Her efforts serve as a testament to the power of advocacy and compassion in creating a more inclusive environment.

[7] Innovative Partner of the Year: Workforce NOW Committee of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce

The Workforce NOW committee is a trailblazer in our community dedicated to promoting and supporting workforce readiness and development in Planning District 16. Their innovative approach shines through the creation of the Student Voice Subcommittee, a groundbreaking initiative chaired by Mailynn Nguyen, a distinguished graduate of the Stafford High School Class of 2024. This subcommittee, composed of more than 20 students representing all five school districts, Germanna Community College, and the University of Mary Washington, has garnered national acclaim for its commitment to amplifying student voices in shaping the future workforce. Through their collective efforts, the Workforce NOW Committee and Student Voice Subcommittee exemplifies a collaborative spirit that ensures our business community is aligned with the aspirations and needs of our future workforce.

Stafford Schools looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership with these outstanding organizations and individuals as we strive to foster a nurturing and thriving learning environment for all.

For more information or to inquire about partnership opportunities with Stafford Schools, please contact the Stafford Schools Family & Community Relations Coordinator, Mrs. Nikki Jackson, at jack…@staffordschools.net.

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools visit staffordschools.net.