USMC Mounted Color Guard to Make Rare East Coast Appearance at National Museum of the Marine Corps

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (MCHF) announces that the last remaining USMC Mounted Color Guard will appear at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on May 23 and 24. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the Mounted Color Guard and watch live demonstrations. This event is a rare occurrence for the west coast-based Mounted Color Guard.

The Mounted Color Guard’s origin dates back to 1911 during the Chinese Revolution when the Mounted Detachment, known as the “Horse Marines,” was the Marine Corps’ only designated cavalry unit. This elite unit, stationed in China, was tasked with maintaining contact with American citizens in Peking, conducting census, patrols, and delivering dispatches.

The visit coincides with MCHF’s annual tradition of placing flags in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park for Memorial Day to honor fallen Marines. The event will take place on May 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, located at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.

Established in 1979, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Marine Corps history. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds.