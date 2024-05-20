Two adults, 5 children displaced after Port-O-Dumfries blaze

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2:38 PM, fire units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Port Hope Point in Dumfries following a report of a townhouse fire. Crews arrived to find smoke emanating from the two-story townhouse.

The fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished. No one was home at the time of the incident.

The house was deemed unsafe to occupy, displacing one adult and three children. The Red Cross assisted one adult and three children. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental. The exact cause is still under investigation.