Prince William Mariscos Cancun in Manassas offers Mexican fare with a seafood flair By Kevin Sandell Published May 20, 2024 at 3:00PM | Updated May 20, 2024 at 3:19PM Mariscos Cancun Mexican Seafood and Grill restaurant in Manassas offers a unique menu of Mexican seafood, meats, and signature dishes. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Kevin Sandell View all posts #Locals Only #Restaurants