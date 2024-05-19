House fire displaces 6

Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 19100 block of Rosings Way in Triangle at 3:58 a.m. When they arrived, they were met with a working fire and quickly went to work extinguishing the blaze.

One of the occupants smelled smoke and alerted the other family members, who safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The structure sustained extensive damage, displacing two adults and four children. A Building Official determined the home was unsafe to occupy.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene determining the cause of the fire.