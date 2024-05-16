$/Paywall | Prince William Times: Homes slated to be torn down for the massive Prince Digital Gateway data center corridor are still valued at $100. But the land was recently reassessed at $329,000 an acre, down from $1.5 million, due to recent changes by the Prince William County assessor’s office.
Complaints spark 2nd review of PW Digital Gateway area property values | Prince William Times $
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!