Martin shook up after hit and run crash

Virginia State Police reported a collision on Interstate 95 late on May 8, 2024, involving Maria Martin, a candidate for U.S. Congress in the 7th District.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Prince William County near exit 150, Quantico. Martin’s Ford F-150 drifted into the right lane and collided with a tractor-trailer. Martin was not injured.

She described the event as “very shocking” and recounted feeling “completely out of control” as her vehicle bounced multiple times.

Martin was returning to her home in Triangle after a day of using her pickup to erect campaign signs in the western areas of Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in Culepper and Greene counties. The sprawling district includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg. Martin also highlighted the diversity within the 7th District. “The 7th Distirct has two types of people,” she said, noting the contrast between the densely populated northeastern side and the agricultural lands in the west.

Martin’s vehicle sustained damage in the collision, and police cited her for making an unsafe lane change. The truck that hit her did not stop.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Martin said she remains determined in her campaign for Congress and continues to advocate for the interests of the district’s residents. However, as her truck is undrivable, she might need the help of a volunteer with a pickup. Martin is one of eight Republicans running in a June 8 Primary Election seeking the 7th District seat.

The race is expected to be one of the most expansive this year, and the winner will replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger who opted to step down from the seat to run for Virginia Governor in 2025.

Martin has been a consistent candidate in multiple elections since 2019. Last year, the Prince William County Circuit Court tossed out Martin’s request for a recount after she lost a Republican Primary Election to Nicky Rattray Baldwin in a bid for a Virignia State Senate seat.