Bailey Hayes to perform at The Yard

Acoustic guitar player Bailey Hayes is set to take the stage at Farm Brew Live near Manassas on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Performing outdoors at the YARD live music venue stage, Hayes is known for his solo performances that span a variety of musical genres, including country, classic rock, pop/soul, folk, and original compositions.

With over two years of experience entertaining audiences at breweries, wineries, pubs, restaurants, weddings, and more, Hayes brings an energetic and melodic vibe to his live shows. Farm Brew Live, located at 20109 Discovery Boulevard, will provide the perfect setting for music enthusiasts to enjoy an evening of live acoustic entertainment.