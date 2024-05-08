Last Call to Vote for Potomac Local Land’s Best Pizza!

The battle for the title of “Best Pizza in Potomac Local Land” is in full swing, and the votes are pouring in! As we approach the final days of voting, which concludes this Friday, May 10, 2024, one local favorite has emerged as the clear leader: Montclair Family Restaurant.

But the race isn’t over yet! We still need your votes to determine who will ultimately claim the crown for serving the best pizza. Whether you’re a fan of a classic Margherita, a hearty meat lover’s feast, or a unique blend of unexpected flavors, your input is invaluable.

Don’t let your go-to pizza spot miss out on the glory it deserves. Cast your vote today by visiting our quick and easy Google Form. Remember, every vote counts and yours could be the one that tips the scales! With contenders like Brixx, Third Base Pizza, and many more in the mix, the competition remains fierce.

This is more than just about claiming bragging rights—it’s about celebrating the places that bring our community together over a slice. Encourage your fellow pizza enthusiasts to make their voices heard as well before the clock runs out.

We can’t wait to announce the reigning champion once the votes are all tallied. Who will be the top choice of Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and beyond? Stay tuned to find out and support your favorite pizzeria in these final moments of the contest. Let’s make it a finish to remember!

Happy voting, and may the best pizza win!