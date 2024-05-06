As the summer vacation season approaches, many of us start planning our getaways. Whether it’s seeking relaxation on a beach, adventure in the mountains, or cultural experiences in a new city, we all have different thresholds for how far we’re willing to travel. How far would you drive to reach your ideal summer vacation destination? Let us know.
Exploring Summer Travel: How Far Would You Go?
By Uriah Kiser
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Author
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!