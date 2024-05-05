Montclair Family Restaurant, Brixx in lead for best pizza joint; Vote Now!

As the debate heats up over who serves the best pizza in Potomac Local Land, your favorite spots are taking the lead. Current front-runners include Montclair Family Restaurant, Brixx, and a variety of beloved local joints. But the competition isn’t over yet!

We need your expertise to finalize this tasty contest. Whether you’re a fan of thin crust, deep dish, or something uniquely delicious, your opinion is crucial. Cast your vote now—you have until Friday, May 10, 2024, to weigh in on this delicious debate. Participate in our reader survey by clicking our simple one-answer Google Form and naming your top pick for the tastiest pizza joint in Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and beyond.

Help us crown the reigning pizza champion of Potomac Local Land! Share your favorite spot and encourage fellow pizza lovers to vote as well. Stay tuned for the final results, coming soon after the poll closes. Don’t miss this chance to support your favorite local pizzeria and influence the community’s choice of the best pizza place in town.

Your vote could tip the scales. Make it count!