Published May 2, 2024 at 5:06PM | Updated May 4, 2024 at 8:02AM

Cast Your Vote: Who Serves the Best Pizza in Potomac Local Land?

Calling all pizza enthusiasts!

We need your expertise to settle the ultimate debate: Who serves the best pizza in Potomac Local Land? Whether you’re a fan of thin crust, deep dish, or something in between, your opinion matters!

Cast your vote by participating in our reader survey. Simply click our one-answer Google Form and type in your top pick for the tastiest pizza joint in Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and beyond.

Let’s crown the reigning pizza champion of Potomac Local Land together! Share your favorite spot and spread the word to fellow pizza lovers. Stay tuned for the results, coming soon!

Photo by Vit Ch on Unsplash