Gilbert applauds Governor Youngkin, law enforcement for handling campus protests, slams Democrats’ response

Published May 1, 2024 at 4:41PM | Updated May 3, 2024 at 4:46PM

“Virginia’s colleges are not preschools where petulant children need to learn basic rules and manners. Campus officials and law enforcement officers told these young adults the rules. They broke the rules, and now they’ll face the consequences,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert.

“I applaud Governor Youngkin, the Attorney General, and our law enforcement community for the even-handed way they have handled this difficult situation. Some members of the House of Delegates – including Dels. Rozia Henson (Woodbridge), Adele McClure, Joshua Cole (Fredericksburg), and Nadarius Clark – fail to recognize the unlawful nature of some of these protests. They have also associated themselves with the worst of the bigoted messages blaring from speakers on campuses.”

Gilber’s comments come after Democrats issued a statement condemning police action to reign in violent protests on campuses.