Recent protests erupted at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Mary Washington University, drawing attention to various issues ranging from campus safety concerns to social justice grievances. Tensions escalated as demonstrators voiced their demands, prompting discussions about the handling of protests and potential implications for campus communities.
Do you believe the latest protests will be a repeat Summer 2020?
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!