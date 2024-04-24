Prince William Prince William approves budget, denies Ashworth’s requests By Caitlyn Meisner Published April 24, 2024 at 1:15PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #4th of July Parade Dale City #Amy Ashworth #Bob Weir #Dale City #Deshundra Jefferson #Locals Only #Margaret Franklin #OmniRide #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Victor Angry #Yesli Vega