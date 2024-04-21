Features Stafford County student wows judges during national TV appearance on ‘The Voice’ By Kevin Sandell Published April 21, 2024 at 5:34PM Raina Chan, a student at Mountain View High School in Stafford, performs on a recent episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” which left the show’s judges amazed. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Kevin Sandell View all posts #Locals Only #Stafford County Public Schools