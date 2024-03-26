On the Move: Society of Phi Kappa Phi honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Peyton Davitch of Manassas at James Madison University, Aaron Drew of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus, Stephanie Evers of Gainesville at Marymount University, Ashley Skinner of Woodbridge at University of North Florida and Jack Stang of Dumfries at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Albright College students are competing as members of the Lions’ NCAA Division III varsity athletic teams this spring.

Caelainn Morrison of Woodbridge is a member of the women’s lacrosse team at Albright College this spring. A graduate of Forest Park Senior High School, Morrison is studying Business Administration at Albright.

McKenna Morrison of Woodbridge is a women’s lacrosse team member at Albright College this spring. A graduate of Charles J Colgan Sr High School, Morrison is studying Biology at Albright.

Making moves in school or local business? Email us the info and a photo, and we’ll share them with the Potomac Local community.