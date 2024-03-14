Birchdale Community Center playground rededication ceremony announced

[Photo: Prince William County Parks and Rec] [Photo: Prince William County Parks and Rec] [Photo: Prince William County Parks and Rec]

Residents are invited to attend a rededication ceremony to commemorate the enhancements made to the playground area at Birchdale Community Center. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. The Birchdale Community Center, located at 14730 Birchdale Avenue in Dale City, will host the event.

Key improvements to the playground include the replacement of the old equipment with a new playground and the addition of two shelters. These upgrades aim to enhance the recreational facilities available to the community.

The rededication ceremony provides an opportunity for residents to gather and celebrate the improvements made to the Birchdale Community Center playground. All are encouraged to attend and participate in the event.