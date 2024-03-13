Embrace Authenticity this St. Patrick’s Day: Skip the Green Dye and Indulge in Traditional Irish Fare! Sláinte!

Skip the green dye and enjoy traditional Irish fare for a truly authentic celebration of all things Irish! Sláinte!

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!

Join us at the Lake Ridge Taproom for the 8th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration! Saturday, March 16, the Irish Red Ale and The Heavyweight Nitro will join the tap list, and Pauleen’s will be serving up Irish-themed paninis from 2 to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, March 17, we’ll open at 10 a.m. so you can start celebrating as early as you’d like. Our friends across the street at Brittany’s will serve Irish brunch. Don’t forget to wear your green to be entered into a raffle!

Irish Red and Nitro Heavyweight will be available at Potomac Mills and Lake Ridge tap rooms.

Follow Water’s End Brewery on Facebook and Instagram for information about great neighborhood events and news from our taprooms.

Water’s End Brewery in Lake Ridge

571-285-1997

12425 DILLINGHAM SQUARE

LAKE RIDGE, VA 22192

Water’s End Brewery at Potomac Mills

571-398-0342

14397 POTOMAC MILLS ROAD

WOODBRIDGE, VA 22192