Manassas City Police 2023 employee of the year

The Manassas City Police Department Employee of the Year will be recognized with the Sergeant John Conner Memorial Award at a special ceremony later this year. The recipient of this award is an individual who consistently honors Sergeant Conner’s sacrifice in their daily duties by dedicating themselves to the ideals of police service.

More in a Manassas City Police Department press release:

We are pleased to announce that the 2023 recipient of the Sergeant Conner Memorial Award is Master Detective Andrew Speights. His selection was made following an intensive review of all commendations received throughout 2023 as well as memos submitted to the Peer Relations Advisory Committee.

Master Detective Speights was selected based on one of those memos submitted:

Master Detective Speights has worked tirelessly over the past year in his capacity as a detective which has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of numerous criminals. Despite the dissolution of his previously assigned Task Force, Master Detective Speights took the opportunity to invest himself into not only taking a primary investigative role outside of his normal assigned duties but also taking the opportunity to assist and mentor other detectives in the Division.

Master Detective Speights led by example, by obtaining the highest

amount of warrants in the Investigative Services Division. In each case, he worked vigorously to ensure that the case was carried to a conclusion and

that the victims were treated with the utmost care and professionalism.

amount of warrants in the Investigative Services Division. In each case, he worked vigorously to ensure that the case was carried to a conclusion and that the victims were treated with the utmost care and professionalism. Master Detective Speights, in addition to his regularly assigned duties, also has worked with the Prince William County Gang Response Intervention Team (GRIT). In his capacity as a Detective and gang expert, he provided training and presentations to educate the community on growing trends and to help foster strong relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Throughout the past year he has investigated cases and obtained charges against individuals for serious offenses including but not limited to: criminal gang participation, assault by mob, rape, abduction, abuse/neglect of children, threats to commit arson, aggravated malicious wounding and

robbery to name a few. While some investigators may never prosecute this range of cases throughout their entire career, Master Detective Speights worked all of these within just the past year.

Please join us in congratulating Master Detective Speights on his selection as the Sergeant John Conner Memorial Award Recipient/ Manassas City Police Department 2023 Employee of the Year.