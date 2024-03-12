20 people displaced in Dale City single-family house fire

On Friday, March 8, 2024, units were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Oust Lane in Dale City for a reported house. Crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m. to find the occupants out of the home and located the fire in a second-floor bedroom.
Find more information in a Prince William County Fire and Rescue press release:
Hose lines were advanced quickly, and extinguishment was performed. The structure unfortunately sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported.
The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross responded and assisted the family of 5 adults and 15 children who were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by a candle igniting bedding material.
Allowing an open flame near any combustible material is dangerous. The Fire Marshal’s Office warns against the use of candles. If candles are used special precautions should be taken.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended.
- Never positioned a candle where it can be easily disturbed or knocked over. Keep the candle at least 3’ from any combustible material.
- Ensure the candle is secured in a sturdy holder where the flame is contained and protected.
- Children and pets should always be monitored in the vicinity of a burning candle.