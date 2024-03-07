Prince William County to host career expo at the Hylton

Prince William County currently has over 400 job openings across all departments and will host a Career Expo to fill as many open positions as possible.

More information can be found in the County’s press release:

The Prince William County Career Expo will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Onsite interviews will be conducted for some entry level positions with potential contingent offers and pre-screening interviews for some mid-to higher-level positions.

County staff will be available at the expo to assist attendees in finding suitable volunteer and employment opportunities, whether they are looking for full-time or part-time positions, internships or seasonal jobs. Representatives from various departments, hiring managers and personnel from Prince William County Human Resources will be present to answer questions about the recruitment and selection process, as well as the county’s benefit offerings.

Laptops will be available at the Career Expo for potential candidates to complete applications onsite. County staff will also be on hand to help with the application process.

“People who choose public service careers often do so to give back to the community they live in,” said Human Resources Manager Adreanne Simms. “In Prince William County, we offer excellent pay and benefits, Virginia State Retirement, office locations countywide and diverse job opportunities to challenge and inspire you. We invite you to work where you live and play and See Yourself Here!”

Registration for the Career Expo is not required. However, interested candidates can skip the line to get right to the agencies they want to meet with Express Check-In. Learn more and sign up for Express Check-In at pwcva.gov/career-expo.