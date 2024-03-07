Brooke Point High School joins the Breakfast Club

Stafford Schools announced Brooke Point High School has received a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) School Breakfast Club Award.

More can be found in a Stafford County Public Schools press release:

This is the fourth year the Virginia School Breakfast Club has presented the award, given to schools that implement initiatives to promote and encourage a nutritious start to the school day.

“Our mission is to ensure equitable access to good, healthy food in Virginia schools,” said Amy Klein, VDOE School Nutrition Programs Regional Specialist.

Brooke Point HS was selected to receive the award for their focus on offering more protein and nutrient-dense choices for breakfast in addition to offering their scratch made selections.

The initiatives were well received, noted by a five percent increase in breakfast participation over last year. Additionally, the school has the highest breakfast participation across all five high schools in Stafford County, serving more than 450 breakfasts each day.

The Stafford School Nutrition program also earned the Virginia School Board Associations Food for Thought award in 2022 and 2023, was recognized by No Kid Hungry, garnered $30,000 in grant funds to support the implementation of salad bars, and introduced the award winning Culinary Cup competition wherein school culinary students craft nutritionally sound meals that are served as part of the school lunch menu.