The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care awarded grant

Fredericksburg Continuum of Care: On January 22, 2024 the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care (CoC) received funding in the amount of $21,000 to support the Community Based Eligibility Worker Program to provide outreach to individuals and families experiencing homeless to access Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) more easily.

hoThe CoC is the federally mandated coalition responsible for planning and implementing homeless services throughout Planning District 16, including the Counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, and the City of Fredericksburg.

The awarded grant from the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund will support access to critical benefits across Planning District 16 for vulnerable communities. The CoC partners with Micah Ecumenical Ministries to staff a full-time staff position who walks households through connecting to 2 community benefits.

This is the third year that Micah and the CoC have received this funding. In the last year, funds were used to connect more than 180 people with needed Medicaid and SNAP benefits.