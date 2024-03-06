Northern Virginia Housing Expo returns

The 14th annual Northern Virginia Housing Expo will be held on Saturday, March 23. The Expo is free and open to the public and will run between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charles J. Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas.

More information can be found in a Prince William County press release:

Visitors to the Housing Expo will have the opportunity to attend workshops that will provide them with valuable information about the housing market, including:

The ABCs of credit scores

Household budgeting in expensive times

Getting ready to rent or buy

First-time buyer and rental assistance programs

Housing discrimination – understanding fair housing laws

Senior housing topics

Neighborhood housing rehabilitation program

Reverse mortgages

The Housing Expo will also include dozens of exhibits featuring apartment rentals, government assistance programs, mortgage information and assistance, and home-buying opportunities, as well as lenders who will be on hand to answer questions.

“Lenders will have information on different loan programs available and information on how to qualify for a mortgage loan,” said Prince William County Director of Housing and Community Development, Joan Duckett.

Consultants will also be at the Expo for 30-minute one-on-one sessions to help people find out more about what housing choices are right for them, whether they are looking for a place to rent or getting ready to buy a home.

The Housing Expo is a cooperative effort of Virginia Housing; the counties of Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington, and Loudoun; the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, and Manassas Park; the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors®; the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments; and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.