Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126 for bridge work. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

I-95 Northbound: Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for paving on I-95 northbound in the through travel lanes and local travel lanes between exits 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile 142 for sign work. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 147-146 beginning at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. on weekdays. On Friday night, single lane closure only begins at 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-138. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-134. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-134. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-134. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp Closure: Monday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will close each evening. Signs will guide drivers along the detour route.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County: Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business): Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single lane closures on the Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River, which carries Route 3 Business traffic between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Routine, scheduled bridge inspection.

Spotsylvania County: Houser Drive Park and Ride Lot: Starting Monday, March 4, the Park and Ride commuter lot on Houser Drive, near the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) intersection, will be closed through Tuesday, March 19, weather permitting, for resurfacing of the lot and the painting of new pavement markings. To find an alternative Park and Ride lot location during the temporary closure, visit the VDOT Park and Ride interactive map.

Route 617 (Hams Ford Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic between Morris Road and Ford Road for resurfacing.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 3 and the Orange County line. Road shoulder repairs. One-way, alternating traffic.

Route 645 (Sunset Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic between Morris Road and Hams Ford Road for resurfacing.

Route 655 (Ridge Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic between Courthouse Road and Hams Ford Road for resurfacing.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Utility relocation is underway ahead of construction to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in spring 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in July 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 1 Southbound: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Single lane closure between Little Forest Church Road and Woodstock Lane. Utility work under permit. This work will be underway at this location on weekdays through early April 2024.

Route 17 at Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closures at the intersection for construction of curb and median as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Route 17 Northbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for construction for construction of curb and median, and installation of traffic signal equipment. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for construction of curb and median, and installation of traffic signal equipment. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guardrail repair. Single lane closure near the intersection with Route 734 (Eley Road).

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Westbound: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on the Route 610 westbound bridge over I-95 for maintenance.

Route 616 (Poplar Road) OVERNIGHT DETOUR: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Poplar Road will close to through traffic overnight between Route 627 (Mountain View Road) and Route 648 (Stefaniga Road). Signs will guide motorists along the recommended detour route, which is Mountain View Road and Stefaniga Road. Drainage pipe replacement. Work has been scheduled weather permitting. Access to residential driveways along the closed sections of Poplar Road will be maintained at all times.

Route 626 (Leeland Road) over CSX Railroad: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure on Leeland Road at the bridge over the CSX railroad, located just north of the Virginia Railway Express Leeland Road station entrance. One-way, alternating traffic for bridge maintenance.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Westbound: Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Guardrail removal and installation near Rehoboth Drive intersection.

—Virginia Department of Transportation