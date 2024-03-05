Occoquan’s Peep Show Returns for 2024: Celebrating a decade of sweet creativity

Occoquan announced their popular spring event is back for 2024. Beginning March 26 through 30, there are two ways to participate.

More information can be found in Occoquan’s press release below:

Celebrating over a decade of fun and amazing creativity by local business owners, Occoquan’s famous Peep Show is back! Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses. Cast your vote and enter to win the grand prize of $100 in Occoquan gift cards! Forms are available at participating business locations and at Town Hall.

The community is invited to participate! Build your very own PEEPS® diorama and enter this year’s Occoquan Community Peep Contest for the chance to win a $50 prize in your category!

Enter in one of these four:

Individual

Family/Team

Youth (ages 12-16)

Kids (12 and under)

Drop off entries by March 25, 2024, to Town Hall at 314 Mill Street. Town Hall is open weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will vote on these and the business-made dioramas throughout the Peep Show, March 26-30. Participation is free but entrants into the community contest portion must first register.

For more information about Peep Show activities see visitoccoquanva.com/peeps.