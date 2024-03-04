Updated: A quiet morning on Musselman Road in Stafford County was disrupted today when a man broke into a home just before 7 a.m. The incident has prompted a significant police presence in the area, with authorities deploying various resources including drones and K9 units to track down the suspect.

They eventually found and arrested a man in the Rappahannock Landing neighborhood. Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said deputies took the man to the county magistrate and that the department is seeking multiple charges for the man.

The man’s name was not released.

According to reports, the man entered a residence on Musselman Road only to be confronted by the homeowner. Frightened by the encounter, the intruder quickly fled the scene on foot. Shortly after, he attempted to break into a car parked nearby, still armed with a chainsaw and a hammer.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect dropped the chainsaw during his escape, but it remains unclear if he still possesses the hammer. As law enforcement continues their search, a drone has been deployed to hover over the Olde Forge neighborhood while K9 units are on the ground tracking the suspect’s scent.

To ensure the safety of residents, particularly students waiting for school buses, authorities are closely monitoring bus stops in the area.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male in his 30s or 40s, heavyset, wearing a brown trench coat and a flannel shirt. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by dialing 911.