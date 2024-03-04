Artistic Expressions Art Show: Osbourn students put work on display

[Photo: Mike Beaty] [Photo: Mike Beaty] [Photo: Mike Beaty] [Photo: Mike Beaty] [Photo: Mike Beaty]

On Friday March 1 at 6 p.m., Osbourn High School hosted their 11th annual Artistic Expressions art show at the newly revamped Manassas Museum.

Inside the museum’s Mae Merchant Hall, selected artwork from various grade levels and mediums was displayed for families and special guests. The artwork ranged from glass paintings to graphite pencil pieces.

Community members such as Manassas Mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger and Manassas City School Board Chair, Suzanne Westre Seaberg spoke at the event. City council members, Osbourn art faculty, and Principle Mike Pflugrath were found alongside them.

The exhibit is open until March 31 at the Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William Street. Check out the local students’ artwork before it’s too late.