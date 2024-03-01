Fredericksburg’s 20th Anniversary Earth Day Festival: Celebrating two decades of environmental awareness along the Rappahannock River

Fredericksburg will hold its 20th Anniversary Earth Day Festival on the Rappahannock River Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline Street.

More in a press release from the city’s parks and recreation office:

Join us and learn different ways to help save our environment. We will have over a hundred local vendors, live music, food trucks, and more. A variety of interactive and educational EcoTalks will be held throughout the day, along with a scavenger hunt, and the opportunity to snap a few shots with our Earth Day Mascot.

Those interested in becoming a vender for the festival can apply here. The deadline is March 20.

Need a quiet place to sit and enjoy your surroundings? A new sensory tent is available this year. Still need a reason to celebrate Mother Earth? Test out kayaking in our paddling pool, scale up our rock climbing wall, or take a chance and possibly win prizes with our raffle.

With activities for all ages, we truly will have something for everyone in your family. Find out how to participate in our Virtual BioBlitz leading up to the festival, along with event day information, such as stage schedule, shuttle route, and parking map on our website at earthdayfred.com.

Admission to the event is free for everyone. Food vendors will be available on-site. Remember to bring your reusable water bottles – we’ll have water-filling stations available throughout the festival.

For more information on the 20th Anniversary Earth Day Festival please contact the Parks, Recreation & Events Department at 540-372-1086 and by visiting earthdayfred.com.