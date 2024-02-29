Twenty three tie the knot at 6th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk: On February 14, 2024, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jacqueline Smith, administered 23 wedding ceremonies at her 6th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash, hosted at the ARTfactory in downtown Manassas.

The location provided a unique and picturesque setting for couples to say, ‘I do.’ The building, a local creative arts hub, offered a modern-rustic setting for couples to exchange vows.

Couples walked down an aisle lined with rose petals, which led to a floral arch where their marriage was officially pronounced and sealed with a kiss. They then received photo booth services, individual wedding cookies, and gift bags filled with goodies.

With the help and contributions of the local businesses, the Clerk’s 6th Annual Valentine’s Day Bash was a great success and made a lasting impression on everyone who attended.

A full list of the local businesses is available on the clerks social media accounts, @PWCCircuitCourt. For information about the Circuit Court Clerk’s services, including marriage licenses and civil celebrant services, please visit pwcva.gov/department/circuit-court.