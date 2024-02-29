Fredericksburg City Council commends James Monroe High School Basketball team’s semi-finals success

At a recent meeting of the Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, Ward 3 Councilman Timothy Duffy commended the James Monroe High School boys basketball team for their remarkable performance in the semi-finals.

The team’s impressive 91-67 victory over visiting Booker T. Washington has set them up for an important matchup against Lake Taylor at Norfolk State University on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 8 p.m., with a chance to advance to the state championship game, reports the Fredericksburg Free Press.

Councilman Duffy expressed regret for those who hadn’t yet attended a home game this season, emphasizing the team’s cohesive and selfless style of play, particularly highlighting the leadership of Chuck Ellis in anchoring their tenacious defense.

“It’s too bad if people haven’t gotten to a home game this year,” said Duffy. “They play an unselfish style of basketball with a tenacious defense led by James Monroe’s own Chuck Ellis.”

He further remarked on the city’s unity in supporting the young athletes, describing it as a “great thrill” to witness the community rallying behind them. Duffy extended congratulations and gratitude to all those involved with the basketball programs.

Following Duffy’s remarks, Vice Mayor Charlie Frye also addressed the council, recognizing the significance of the team’s achievements, particularly in light of recent instances of team violence that have affected the community, including the tragic loss of two team members last year.

Acknowledging the team’s roots in programs like “Midnight Madness,” Frye highlighted the positive impact of sports on the city, emphasizing the players’ dedication to honoring their fallen classmates.

“This is a good feeling for this city – especially with the team violence that has happened in the last year,” stated Vice Mayor Frye, acknowledging two team members who were killed. “Many boys players say they’re playing for their fallen classmates, according to city council members.”

Caitlyn Meisner documented the Fredericksburg City Council meeting.