Don’t Haze Me, Bro! Water’s End Brewery Flagship IPA

Don’t Haze Me, Bro! a fresh craft beer brewed locally by Water’s End Brewery in Prince William County, VA!

This Water’s End flagship brew has been around since early 2017, and there’s a reason why! Both IPA lovers and those who think they aren’t simply can’t get enough of this Juicy IPA. This Juicy IPA has a huge aroma from being absolutely shocked with Citra and Mosaic hops.

This beer is available at all three Water’s End locations and is available in pours, four-packs, and growler fills.

Feeling adventurous? Try the Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! that is currently on tap for a limited time. Cheers!

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