STARS study proposes changes at key intersections on Dale Blvd. at I-95

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites public feedback on a series of proposed roadway improvements in Dale City and Woodbridge as part of its Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study. The study focuses on enhancing traffic flow and safety along a stretch of road from Dale Boulevard, across Route 1, to Blackburn Road. This initiative addresses the growing concerns over pedestrian safety and traffic congestion in one of Northern Virginia’s bustling regions.

The STARS study area encompasses nearly two miles, assessing potential improvements on Dale Boulevard (Route 784) from Gideon Drive to Route 1, and Rippon Boulevard (Route 1392) from Route 1 to Blackburn Road. With traffic volumes averaging about 44,000 vehicles per day on Dale Boulevard and 14,000 on Rippon Boulevard, the need for strategic enhancements has become increasingly apparent.

Following a first round of public involvement in July 2023, which gathered community input on corridor priorities, VDOT has now moved to present several design alternatives aimed at transforming these key roadways. These proposals aim to make the roads safer for drivers and pedestrians, addressing specific issues identified through traffic analysis and public feedback.

Residents have until March 8, 2024, to review and provide input on these proposals, which focus on key intersections along the Dale and Rippon Boulevards, including:

Gideon Drive

Ashdale Plaza

The southbound I-95 off-ramp

Neabsco Mills Road/Potomac Center Boulevard

Route 1

Forest Grove Drive

Each proposed alternative has been designed to balance reducing traffic congestion, enhancing pedestrian access and safety, and minimizing right-of-way and drainage impacts. The options range from adding additional lanes and turning points to installing high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian refuge islands, and improved lighting. Some alternatives also propose innovative solutions, such as converting intersections to thru-cuts or installing traffic signals at key points to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

A notable proposal includes reallocating space on the Dale Boulevard bridge over I-95 to create a wide sidewalk, significantly improving pedestrian access and safety by providing a direct crossing over I-95, a current challenge for pedestrians in the area.

Residents are asked to complete the online survey on the project website.

The study is slated for completion in the fall of 2024, with the current phase of public involvement playing a critical role in shaping the final recommendations.

There have been a total of eight STARS studies in Prince William County over the past eight years, addressing issues on Prince William Parkway, Route 1 and Russel Road at Quantico Marine Corps Base, Sudley Road near Manassas, and Old Bridge Road/Route 123/I-95 in Lake Ridge.