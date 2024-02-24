Stafford to begin kindergarten registration March 6 at area libraries, online

Stafford County Public Schools will commence kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 academic year on March 6. Parents and guardians of children who reach the age of five by September 30, 2024, are encouraged to complete the online registration process.

Several documents are requisite for enrollment, including a driver’s license or photo ID for the parent or guardian, the child’s official birth certificate, current physical and updated immunization records before the school’s opening, and proof of residence or domicile. The latter entails providing a deed, lease, or tax bill, along with two additional current documents, such as utility bills tied to the home, employment verification, tax documents, or other official correspondences.

To facilitate the registration process, the school system will collaborate with the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, hosting two events on March 6 at the Howell Branch from 9-11 a.m. and the Porter Branch from 5-7 p.m.

Families with younger children are encouraged to explore early childhood programs like Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative. These programs cater to 3- and 4-year-olds, infants, toddlers, and pregnant women from low-income families residing in Stafford County, meeting federal or state income-eligibility guidelines.