North Stafford High School embarks on solar transformation; Installs largest rooftop array in Virginia

Stafford County Public Schools (Stafford Schools) commenced the installation of the largest school rooftop solar array in Virginia today at North Stafford High School.

Stafford Schools initiated the on-site solar installation endeavor in 2020, partnering with Sun Tribe Solar as the project developer and Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI) as the financier and managing partner. This week, the installation initiative integrates into the educational curriculum as students interact with solar professionals to gain insights into the solar array, explore careers in renewable energy, and construct their solar circuits.

“Our mission is to inspire and empower our students so that they are prepared to excel, and this project certainly sets them up to be global changemakers,” states Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor in a press release. “I am delighted that the installation has aligned perfectly with Career and Technical Education Month, allowing us to showcase diverse, in-demand careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as well as clean energy.”

“It’s an honor for us to be part of this important step forward for North Stafford High School,” said Rich Allevi, President of Sun Tribe Solar, in a press release. “Soon, they’ll be running the school on clean, renewable energy while cutting costs significantly and freeing up those funds for more impactful uses. We can’t wait to see how this change benefits students and teachers alike.”

The construction phase is scheduled to conclude in early summer. The solar array is forecasted to yield savings of $2.8 million over the ensuing 25 years, offset 8,000 tons of CO2, equivalent to taking over 42,000 cars off the road, and generate 54 GWh of clean energy.

The solar energy generated is anticipated to satisfy 84% of North Stafford High School’s annual electricity requirements. A solar ribbon-cutting ceremony for the array is slated for later this year.