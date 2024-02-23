Local students named 2024 National Merit Scholarship finalists

The National Merit Scholarship Program has selected Skye Auger at Osbourn Park High School and Joseph Dietrich at Patriot High School as 2024 National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

All finalists will be considered for National Merit scholarships awarded in 2024. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will begin notifying scholarship winners by email in March. Prince William County Public Schools posted the news to its website and congratulated to these students for demonstrating through their high academic performance, their great potential for future academic accomplishments.

Auger and Dietrich were named 2024 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in fall 2023.

The officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These students entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors.

There are extensive requirements to become a finalist in the NMSC program, in which information is provided about the semifinalist’s academic record, employment, and awards and honors received. This information is submitted along with an endorsement from a high school official.

The finalists will be competing for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships. About 840 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 160 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where plants or offices are located. In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

The winners of the 2024 National Merit Scholarships will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.