Updated: Normalcy returns to 9-1-1 services in Prince William County

Update 11:35 a.m. — As of 11 a.m., Prince William County has reported a return to normalcy in receiving 9-1-1 calls. However, residual issues with wireless service connectivity persist, potentially impacting individuals’ ability to make or receive calls, including emergency ones, from their cell phones.

Recommended Actions:

If you encounter difficulties making or receiving calls from your AT&T wireless cell phone, it is advised to enable Wi-Fi Calling until cellular service is fully restored.

Alternatively, utilizing a landline telephone or contacting the county’s non-emergency line at 703-792-6500 remains a viable option for seeking assistance.

Borrowing a cell phone from a friend or family member who subscribes to a different cell phone provider can also be considered as a workaround during this period.

Original post 7:22 a.m. — In a developing situation, communities across our region report AT&T customers are unable to call 9-1-1. A nationwide disruption reportedly affects calls to the county and city public safety communications centers, raising concerns about timely emergency response.

Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures in response to this outage. In Prince William County, residents attempting to contact 9-1-1 in an emergency and experiencing difficulties are urged to utilize the county’s non-emergency line at 703-792-6500 immediately.

In Stafford, authorities say use a friend’s phone not on the AT&T network to call for help, or a landline. Manassas police urge residents to dial 703-257-8000 for help.

More as we have it.