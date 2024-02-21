Prince William Supervisors vote to reallocate federal funding from CASA amid audit findings

The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors voted to reallocate nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coronavirus relief funds from CASA — a local organization that helps immigrants new to the U.S. following an audit of the county revealing improper expenditure (not affiliated with the local non-profit Court Appointed Special Advocates).

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin sought a 90-day deferral, but the motion failed. Franklin pushed to give $2 million to CASA in 2022 to build an immigrant welcome center in Woodbridge.

According to information obtained by FOIA, the county hired RSM to audit CASA and found $306,000 in expenditures submitted by CASA for reimbursement; $ 197,000, or 64% of the expenditures, was deemed unallowable by RSM. The specific details of the testing, findings, and observations were communicated to CASA leadership by the County in August 2023 and February 2024.

Due to challenges in adhering to required procurement guidelines and a slow rate of providing eligible expenditures, with only approximately $109,000 expended out of nearly 20 months since July 2022, the recommendation is to reallocate $1.5 million of the CASA allocation to other pressing, ARPA-eligible programs, projects, and services.

Franklin motioned to defer the reallocation to allow CASA and county staff time to address concerns. However, Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir opposed the motion, highlighting the urgent need to comply with federal guidelines and deadlines for fund allocation. Ultimately, the motion failed with a vote of 2-5, leading to further discussions on fund reallocation.

Subsequently, Franklin proposed an amendment to allow CASA to retain $800,000 of the funds, citing an updated plan submitted by the organization. However, concerns were raised regarding the eligibility of specific organizations to receive funds directly. County Executive Christopher Shorter clarified the process, indicating that funds were distributed through the Northern Virginia Food Rescue to maximize impact and adherence to federal guidelines.

Amid deliberations, Gainesville District Supervisor Weir proposed a revised motion that won the day: Reallocate about $2 million, providing $190,000 to the Northern Virginia Food Rescue for food distribution and related administrative costs, allocating $100,000 for the community to purchase additional food inventory for community feeding, and supporting the Community Safety Initiative with $270,400 for the development of community-centric safety strategies.

Additionally, $100,000 is allocated to the Human Services Alliance of Prince William County, emphasizing community violence prevention and intervention. The motion also involves transferring and budgeting an additional $1.4 million to the Capital Projects Fund for additional costs associated with the courthouse renovation project in Manassas.

Franklin, and Neabsco Distirct Supervisor Victor Angry voted no.

Several CASA members sat in the Board Chambers as the elected officials deliberated. “I would simply say, reach out to our offices and please come by and have conversations of where we go from here,” said Franklin before they exited the room.

Margaret Franklin received $5,125 from CASA and seeks the Democratic Party nomination for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District. Virginia’s 7th District, including eastern Prince William County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg City, King George, Caroline, Culpeper, Madison, Greene, and Orange counties. The seat is held by Abigail Spanberger (D), who is instead running to replace Glenn Youngkin as Virginia Governor in 2025.

Newly-seated At-large Chair DeShundra Jefferson said her vote to reallocate the funding was not a political decision. “This is a policy vote, it is not a political vote. And I have tried very hard to keep politics out of the board chambers. I respect the work that Casa is doing, and I respect your mission,” said Jefferson. “However, I will be voting to reallocate the money simply because I have concerns about the timeframe. Again, this is not how I want to start a relationship, but we will continue to work together.”

“I support CASA. I’m proud to have the welcome center in my district, and I’m proud of the work that CASA does for our community. Again, as was said before, these are federal dollars that have very specific uses for them,” said Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who collected $55,794 in campaign donations from the organization.

CASA has provided campaign donations to only progressive Democrats in state and local politics in Virginia. Tuesday’s vote comes amid a history of tension between CASA and certain board members, stemming from contentious issues such as immigration policies.

On June 16, 2020, a Board of County Supervisors meeting was notably disrupted by CASA members, marking a significant moment of tension between the organization and Republican board members, including Supervisor Yesli Vega and former Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. CASA members said Vega — the first elected Hispanic member of the county board — “is the devil,” and told her “zip your mouth,” following Vega’s support for the federal 287(g) program at the county jail that had been used to identify illegal aliens charged with a crime.