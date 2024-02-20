Occoquan mourns loss of 19-year-old resident killed in car crash

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta announced the passing of 19-year-old Occoquan resident Jason Brunsman, who lost his life in a car accident on Route 1. Brunsman, a lifelong resident of Occoquan, was involved in the accident early on the morning of February 14.

According to reports, Brunsman was driving a Ford Transit Van southbound on Route 1, nearing Giles Run Road in Lorton, when the vehicle collided with the rear end of a roll back dumpster truck that was stopped in the left lane, waiting to turn left. Brunsman sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the roll back dumpster truck emerged from the accident unharmed.

Preliminary investigations by detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit indicate that alcohol is not suspected to have played a role in the accident. However, authorities are looking into whether speed may have been a contributing factor.

Visitation for Brunsman is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, at the Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA, with a funeral mass to follow on Wednesday, February 21, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lake Ridge.

Brunsman’s passing marks the sixth traffic crash fatality of the year in Fairfax County, compared to three fatalities at this point in the previous year. The community mourns the loss of a young life and extends condolences to the family and friends of Jason Brunsman during this difficult time.