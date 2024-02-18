Prince William unveils $1.77 billion budget for FY2025: Property tax bills to increase by $243



Prince William County has announced its proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025, totaling $1.77 billion.

The average residential property tax bill in Prince William County for FY2025 is projected to be $5,098, a $243 increase, up five percent from the previous year. The budget keeps the real estate tax rate steady at $0.966 per $100 assessed property value.

This figure represents the financial obligation of homeowners within the county, encompassing the costs associated with various county services and infrastructure projects, as outlined in the proposed budget.

It focuses on critical areas, including the implementation of collective bargaining agreements, the progression of capital projects, and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery across the county.

Key highlights include a substantial increase in school funding, with a transfer of $887.2 million, representing a 10.1% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the budget addresses the need for more public safety personnel and infrastructure improvements.

This financial plan seeks to balance responsible fiscal management and the need for ongoing community and economic development, ensuring the provision of essential services without raising the general tax rate.

Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter is expected to present his proposed budget to the Board of County Supervisors at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, during a public meeting at the McCoart County Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

Over the following months, the Board will engage in work sessions and public hearings to gather input on the proposed budget before its adoption on April 23. Noteworthy events in the budget calendar include a virtual community meeting on Feb. 24, where residents can ask questions about the proposed CIP and budget, and a public hearing on the proposed budget on March 19.

Additionally, the Prince William County School Board will present its proposed budget on April 2 through the revenue sharing agreement, where the county provides 57.23 percent of general fund revenue to the schools.

Throughout the process, the public is encouraged to participate by attending meetings, asking questions through the interactive Budget Q&A platform, or contacting their district supervisor.

The budget adoption is slated for April 23, with all meetings held at the Board Chambers in the McCoart Administration Building in Woodbridge, starting at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise specified.