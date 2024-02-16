Poll: Should schools increase mental health services in addition to security measures to prevent incidents like the knife possession at Colgan High School?

A 15-year-old student at Colgan High School was arrested for possessing a knife on school grounds. This incident, which occurred on February 14, involved the student allegedly brandishing the knife towards others in a classroom.

The weapon was safely confiscated without further issues. This marks the second such incident in recent months, despite the school district’s $11 million investment in safety screening technology. The school district emphasized its commitment to student and staff safety, indicating ongoing evaluations of security measures.