‘Oh, What a Night’ it’ll be when you go and see the boys from New Jersey

Hey everyone, Uriah Kiser here to share my thoughts for your Thursday.

Locals Only: Don’t miss our Locals Only exclusive interview with the Prince William County Department of Transportation about how it’s working to transform the county’s parkway. The article focuses on the road between the new Brentsville Road interchange and Interstate 66, removing two traffic signals, introducing a continuous shared-use path, and creating unique driving directions for the new interchange.

The article provides valuable information for residents and commuters interested in local infrastructure developments and efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

Become a Local today and support journalism in our communities.

Weekend specials: We’re proud to have Dixie Bones BBQ as a Local Spotlight member, our region’s premier, affordable local advertising solution.

I am so happy we will start posting Dixie Bones weekend specials on our social media to more than 20,000 local readers for NO EXTRA CHARGE.

When I said having three ads on our website was just the beginning of the benefits of being a Local Spotlight member, I wasn’t kidding.

“Oh, What a Night:” If you haven’t already made plans to go to the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts to see “Jersey Boys,” what are you waiting for?

The show is excellent, and the songs are fantastic (you’ll probably know most of them, but you might not know who sang them).

Look for my upcoming post about our experience at the show and the one item I highly recommend off the drink menu.

I’m also working to get an interview with the show’s lead, which I’ll share with our Locals Only members!

New owners: As reported earlier this week, the historic Kenmore Inn has some new owners. Exciting changes and superb additions are in store, especially if you like Bourbon. Look for our story in the coming weeks.

FREE promotion: Potomac Local News is not just your go-to source for local news—it’s also the perfect platform to promote your community, nonprofit, or business events through our Events Calendar.

Whether you’re hosting a charity fundraiser, a local festival, an event for your church, or a business workshop, our calendar is here to help you reach a wider audience and make your event a success.

Thanks for your continued support!