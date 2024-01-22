Prince William Forest Park a snowy spectacle

[Photo: Prince William Forest Park] [Photo: Prince William Forest Park] [Photo: Prince William Forest Park] [Photo: Prince William Forest Park] [Photo: Prince William Forest Park]

A Facebook post from Prince William Forest Park highlights the beauty of snow covering the forests in the park.

It mentions that trails are still snow-covered, while Scenic Drive and parking areas have been cleared of snow. However, caution is advised due to the remaining icy patches on the roadways.

The park encourages visitors to enjoy the winter weather.

The park’s main entrance is on Joplin Road, just off Interstate 95 at Quantico. Click this link to learn more about “Northern Virginia’s best-kept secret.”