Calling all local restaurants: Be featured in our Valentine’s Day special!

As we eagerly anticipate the season of love, Potomac Local News is gearing up to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style. And we want to showcase the heart and soul of our community – your restaurant.

I’m Uriah Kiser, the Publisher of Potomac Local News. I’m contacting all the fantastic local restaurant owners in Prince William County and Stafford counties, as well as Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg. We invite you to join us in creating a unique Valentine’s Day feature that highlights the culinary delights our community has to offer.

Participating in this feature won’t cost you a dime – it’s a great opportunity to give your restaurant the spotlight it deserves. We’re looking for your Valentine’s Day specials to include in our upcoming restaurant news round-up.

Here are the important details:

Submission Deadline: January 28, 2024

Email:[email protected]

Subject Line: Valentine’s Day Specials

We want to hear all about your plans for Valentine’s Day – whether it’s a special menu, exclusive dishes, or unique promotions. Our goal is to provide our readers with a comprehensive guide to the fantastic options available in our community.

Your restaurant is a vital part of our community, and we believe that our engaged readers would love to discover what you have in store for them. This is a chance to showcase your offerings.

Thank you for being a valued member of our community, and we’re excited about the possibility of featuring your restaurant in our special Valentine’s Day edition.

Here’s to a love-filled Valentine’s Day celebration, and we look forward to hearing from you soon.

Best regards,

Uriah Kiser

Publisher

Potomac Local News