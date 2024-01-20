Politics Spanberger takes questions at town hall, challenged on congress’ lack of bipartisanship By Kevin Sandell Published January 20, 2024 at 11:40AM | Updated January 20, 2024 at 2:49PM Rep. Abagail Spanberger (D-Va. 7th) [Photo: Facebook] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Kevin Sandell View all posts #Abigail Spanberger #Locals Only