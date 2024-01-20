Potomac Local News Events Calendar: Boost your event visibility today!

Potomac Local News is not just your go-to source for local news—it’s also the perfect platform to promote your community, nonprofit, or business events through our Events Calendar.

Whether you’re hosting a charity fundraiser, a local festival, an event for your church, or a business workshop, our calendar is here to help you reach a wider audience and make your event a success.

Free Event Promotion



For those looking for FREE promotion, our Community Events Calendar is the ideal space to showcase your upcoming events. You ensure your local community is informed and engaged by posting your event details at no charge. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg residents.

Premium Post Options



Want to take your event promotion to the next level? Potomac Local News offers Premium Post options starting at only $39. With a Premium Post, your event appears on our Events Calendar and enjoys additional exposure through various channels.

1. Homepage Feature: Premium posts get featured on our homepage, grabbing visitors’ attention when they land on Potomac Local News (1.5 million visitors annually).

2. Newsletter Inclusion: We include Premium Posts in our regular news emails, ensuring your event reaches our 15,000+ subscribers’ inboxes. This direct communication increases the likelihood of attendees.

3. Social Media Amplification: Premium posts are shared on our popular Facebook and Twitter accounts within a day or two of approval. Harness the power of social media to create buzz and attract a broader audience.

Why Choose Premium Posts?

Investing in a Premium Post is a strategic move for those who want that extra promotional push. The added visibility on our homepage, newsletters, and social media platforms can significantly enhance your event’s reach and impact.

How to Get Started



1. Submit Your Event: Head to our Community Events Calendar and submit the details of your event. Ensure all information is accurate and complete.

2. Choose Your Option: Decide whether you want to go for the free promotion or opt for a Premium Post. If you choose the latter, select the package that best suits your needs.

3. Enjoy Increased Visibility: Sit back and watch as your event gains traction in the community. Our platform is designed to maximize exposure, ensuring that your event stands out.

Potomac Local News is committed to supporting local initiatives, and our Events Calendar is the perfect avenue to promote your events effectively. Whether you’re looking for a free promotion or a premium package, use our platform to connect with the community and make your event unforgettable.

Submit your event today and let Potomac Local News help you shine in the local spotlight!