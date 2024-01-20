El Salvador’s Vice President visits Woodbridge, touts his country’s crime crackdown, encourages reverse migration

On January 13, 2024, El Salvador’s vice president, Dr. Félix Ulloa, Jr., visited Woodbridge, one of his stops on his U.S. tour.

Since beginning his term in June of 2019, Ulloa has helped promote peace within Salvadoran communities in favor of seeking reverse migration of people back to his country.

In his visit to Woodbridge, which took place at El Ranchon Steakhouse at 13638 Richmond Highway., He highlighted the many successes that have occurred so far with his administration. With zero homicides in more than 300 days, Ulloa promoted the policies of the current Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, in the upcoming term.

During his meeting, Ulloa met with multiple community leaders, including Manassas Councilwoman Sonia Vasquez Luna and Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega. An open meeting with the public then followed.

According to Fred Cooper, Vega’s chief of staff, both politicians hope to continue decreasing gang and crime rates. And with El Salvador recently opening overseas electronic voting for the first time, Ulloa hopes to encourage voters abroad to re-elect Bukele in the 2024 election.

Ulloa has visited various states in his U.S. tour, including Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, and Nevada. He is still traveling and meeting with public officials following his journey here.